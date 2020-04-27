Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘Pakistan can conduct up to 40,000 COVID-19 tests a day’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Pakistan can conduct up to 40,000 COVID-19 tests a day’

NDMA chairperson Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal. Photo: SAMAA TV

Pakistan is now capable of conducting 30,000 to 40,000 coronavirus tests per day and our medical facilities will be doing that in the coming days, said National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal.

The NDMA chairman held a press conference with National Disaster Risk Management Fund CEO Lieutenant General (retd) Nadeem Ahmed on Monday.

Lieutenant General Afzal said medical equipment was mainly brought from China. This equipment includes ventilators, x-ray machines and personal protective equipment for front-line doctors and paramedics. He confirmed that more equipment will be brought soon.

The NDRMF CEO then spoke about the funds that have been received to fight the novel coronavirus and how they’ll be spent.

“The Asian Development Bank will fund us an additional $105 million that will be used to buy more medical equipment,” said Lieutenant General (retd) Ahmed.

“Moreover, we’ll use the $60 million that the World Bank is giving us to create employment opportunities and make up for some of the socio-economic deprivation.”

He added that a France-based bank will also loan Pakistan around $40 million that could be used to equip the country efficiently against the spiking COVID-19 cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus ndma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Pakistan to conduct 30 to 40,000 COVID-19 tests per day,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.