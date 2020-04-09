Pakistan asks Afghanistan to hand over IS Khurasan leader

Pakistan has demanded Afghanistan hand over Islamic State (Khurasan) leader Aslam Farooqi who was arrested in Kandahar on April 4.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said Thursday that it summoned the Afghan ambassador and expressed concerns over the activities of the Islamic State’s Khurasan chapter in Afghanistan.

“It was underscored to the Ambassador that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed over to Pakistan for further investigations,” the FO statement said.

Farooqi, who belongs to Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had ties with the outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan before joining the IS Khurasan chapter, according to Independent Urdu.

The militant group has claimed responsibility for several attacks in Afghanistan, including the attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on March 25 that killed at least 25 people.

The Human Rights Watch has urged the Afghan authorities to bring appropriate war crimes charges against Farooqi.

“Farooqi’s arrest is an opportunity for the Afghan authorities to show that they are capable of securing fair justice for victims of war crimes and other atrocities,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for the HRW.

“Victim participation is a key to ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to be done, by those most affected by Farooqi’s crimes.”