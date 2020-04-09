Pakistan announces $3m for SAARC coronavirus emergency fund

Pakistan pledged $3 million for the SAARC emergency fund to support regional efforts against coronavirus, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

In a statement, the FO said Pakistan has told the SAARC secretariat that the fund should be administered by its secretariat and utilised after consultation with all members.

“Being a founding member, Pakistan considers SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation,” the statement said. “Pakistan remains committed to the SAARC process and will continue working with the Member States to strengthen regional cooperation.”

The emergency fund was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference of the SAARC leaders two weeks ago. He had offered a contribution of $10 million.

Bangladesh has already announced $1.5 million, Afghanistan $1 million, Maldives $2 million, Nepal $1 million, Bhutan $100,000 and Sri Lanka $5 million.