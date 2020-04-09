Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan announces $3m for SAARC coronavirus emergency fund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Pakistan announces $3m for SAARC coronavirus emergency fund

Photo: ONLINE

Pakistan pledged $3 million for the SAARC emergency fund to support regional efforts against coronavirus, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

In a statement, the FO said Pakistan has told the SAARC secretariat that the fund should be administered by its secretariat and utilised after consultation with all members.

“Being a founding member, Pakistan considers SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation,” the statement said. “Pakistan remains committed to the SAARC process and will continue working with the Member States to strengthen regional cooperation.”

The emergency fund was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference of the SAARC leaders two weeks ago. He had offered a contribution of $10 million.

Bangladesh has already announced $1.5 million, Afghanistan $1 million, Maldives $2 million, Nepal $1 million, Bhutan $100,000 and Sri Lanka $5 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, SAARC, India
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.