Pakistan-Aghanistan Chaman border remains open for the second day

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Thousands of Afghan nationals gathered at the Chaman border. Photo: Saeed Achakzai/ Samaa TV

The Pakistan-Aghanistan Chaman border remained opened for the second day on Tuesday for Afghan nationals to travel back to their homes.

Thousands of Afghan national will go through the Chaman border to Afghanistan where their home department will screen them.

A quarantine centre has also been set up at border that can house 900 persons.

On Monday, the Pakistan government opened the border on the request of the Afghanistan government.

It was previously sealed completely to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The NATO supply and trade is, however, still suspended with Afghanistan.

