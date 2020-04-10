Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Pak-Afghan border to open 3 days a week

Posted: Apr 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Pak-Afghan border to open 3 days a week

Photo: File

The Pak-Afghan border will remain open three days a week to facilitate the return of Afghan nationals.

The government decided to partially reopen the border because no coronavirus patients have been reported at the border yet.

Screening and spray teams are at the border to ensure no one with the virus enters the country.

Border authorities said today (Friday), 100 goods trucks will be allowed to cross into Afghanistan.

The border was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan. A number of pilgrims entering Pakistan from Iran tested positive for the virus.

The country is currently under lockdown and the tally of confirmed cases has crossed the 4,000-mark.

