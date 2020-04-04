Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

PAF plane brings pilgrims from Taftan border to Skardu

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 airplane brought pilgrims quarantined at the Pak-Iran Taftan border back to Skardu on Saturday.

These people were screened for the coronavirus and isolated at the border. They were sent back after completing a 14-day isolation.

According to the PAF spokesperson, the air force’s transport services are working on the frontline during the country’s fight against the pandemic. “These airplanes have also been bringing medical aid from China,” he added.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus cases so far. The government has been taking precautionary measures to contain it. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed until April 14.

