One doesn’t tender resignation only to withdraw it: Najeeb Haroon

Says he has no personal issue with the party

Najeeb Haroon, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member who recently stepped down as an MNA, says that one doesn't tender their resignation only to withdraw it later.

Haroon was speaking on Samaa TV show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night. He said he had no personal issue with the party.

"I became an MNA after 22 years and I received this honour because of Imran Khan's popularity," the disgruntled PTI leader said. "The votes I received in the election were not mine, they were Imran Khan's."

He said though the prime minister had been making efforts to develop the country, but he could not see his role in those efforts for a long time.

Haroon said this was why he resigned from his National Assembly membership. He said he was never looking for a portfolio or position.

The disgruntled PTI leader said he wished to serve Karachi and the country, but he failed in it.

He, however, mentioned a grievance with the party leadership. Haroon was not consulted by his party regarding its plans to boost the construction industry, despite holding a master’s in civil engineering and enough experience in the construction sector.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked if he thought the PTI government had failed to deliver on its promises.

Haroon said it was too early to make this call. Without divulging much details, he said he wished for the party affairs to run amicably and "in accordance with its constitution".

"This is my wish for the party I helped establish and whose member I remained for 24 years," he said.

The disgruntled PTI leader said he wished for the loyalists to get priority in the party. "Political workers and MNAs should have participation and their opinions should be taken into consideration," he said.

Asked if he could take back his resignation, he said, "Resignation is never meant to be withdrawn, it is given to fix things up."

He said he had expressed his helplessness as he didn’t have any participation or role.

Asked if the prime minister contacted him, Haroon said he received a call from PM Khan's staff, who told him about his meeting with the premier on Wednesday.

However, he said he was informed shortly afterwards that the meeting would be rescheduled at some other time.

"God willing, the meeting will also be held," the disgruntled PTI leader said. "I am not going anywhere, I am a founding member of the party."