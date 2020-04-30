Omni Group director turns approver against Zardari

Syed Hussain Faisal Jamote, a former director of the Omni Group, has agreed to become an approver in the Clifton G-2 Land case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Jamote recorded his statement before NAB earlier and it became available on Thursday. He spilt the beans on the construction of Bakht Tower on the said land.

In 1998, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto bought the land from Rukhsana and Shabnam Bhutto and wanted to get it transferred to her name. She wrote a letter to the Karachi Development Authority asking them to change the land to her name, Jamote said.

Anwar Majeed, on the other hand, coerced Jamote into signing a document that said that he bought the land from Shabnam Bhutto. “I never paid any amount for the land,” he said, adding that he hasn’t even met Shabnam Bhutto.

The KDA replied to Benazir’s letter after six months and told her that the plot was in Jamote’s name. The development authority had raised its concerns over the ownership of the property but those were resolved by Majeed in two years, he said in his statement.

In 2000, the land was transferred to Regent Services, one of Zardari’s benami properties and was then sold to Hussain Lawai, Jamote said. Lawai reportedly paid Rs950 million for the land to Regent Services. Lawai first wanted to buy three floors to open his bank there and then bought the plot itself. The amount, however, was deposited in Lawai’s bank under the name of an overseas Pakistani, Nasir Lotha, who is another approver in the case.

Shabnam Bhutto has recorded her statement too. She said that she first signed property papers but she was made to sign them again. The second papers show that she signed away the property to Jamote.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, reacting to NAB’s report, said that the land was transferred from wife to a husband. “This is their family matter. How is this criminal?”