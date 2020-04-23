Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Okara police use drones to stop kite flying

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Okara police use drones to stop kite flying

Photo: AFP

The Okara police have turned to drones to stop people flying kites in the city.

The police have formed teams in each neighborhood to monitor the issue and each team has been given a drone.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Thursday, Okara SHO Malik Tariq Awan said the drones have made it easier to catch the kite flyers.

“Earlier, it was tough for us to know which house’s roof the kite flyers were standing on because Okara is densely populated and houses are built close to each other,” said Awan.

Flying kites has been banned in Pakistan since 2005 when the Supreme Court imposed a ban on its manufacture. The ruling was reached to prevent the loss of lives due to kite strings most of which are laced with chemicals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kite flying okara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Okara police, kite flying, drone cameras,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.