Okara police use drones to stop kite flying

The Okara police have turned to drones to stop people flying kites in the city.

The police have formed teams in each neighborhood to monitor the issue and each team has been given a drone.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Thursday, Okara SHO Malik Tariq Awan said the drones have made it easier to catch the kite flyers.

“Earlier, it was tough for us to know which house’s roof the kite flyers were standing on because Okara is densely populated and houses are built close to each other,” said Awan.

Flying kites has been banned in Pakistan since 2005 when the Supreme Court imposed a ban on its manufacture. The ruling was reached to prevent the loss of lives due to kite strings most of which are laced with chemicals.