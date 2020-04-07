Obituary: Dr Abdul Soomro, Karachi loses ‘frontline hero’ to coronavirus

Pakistan lost another one of its soldiers in the war against the novel coronavirus on Monday. Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro had been battling for his life at the Indus Hospital.

Dr Soomro, a skin specialist and physicist, was one of the people in the front line helping the country combat the deadly pandemic. He was the administrator of a charity hospital run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

After his health deteriorated, the 64-year-old was shifted to the Indus Hospital on April 1 where he tested positive for COVID-19. According to doctors, he had also been suffering from blood pressure and diabetes.

The doctor hailed from Shikarpur but was a resident at Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadid. He completed his MBBS from the Chandka Medical Hospital in 1981 and later completed his PhD.

Dr Soomro was a former chief medical officer of the Pakistan Steel Mills and served as the president of the Islamic Medical Association, Sindh as well.

He was laid to rest in Karachi and has left behind a widow and a son. Dr Soomro is the third doctor in the country who succumbed to the virus.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid his condolences on the doctor’s demise. “Doctors are the first line of defence in this pandemic,” he said.

The best tribute we can give to this hero is by steadfastly fighting the deadly virus, Shah added.