Pakistan

You won’t be arrested for sharing information on the coronavirus

Posted: Apr 4, 2020
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo: Online

Did you receive any Urdu forward saying that people will be arrested for sharing information on the coronavirus under the disaster management act? Don’t worry, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has clarified that there is no truth to this.

The PTA shared the “fake message” on its Twitter account and asked the people to visit “official websites for credible information”.

It said that message has been circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups.

The message says that the ‘Disaster Management Act’ will be enforced at 12am and warns people against sharing information on the coronavirus as only the government will share credible information.

It adds that the people, including admins of different groups, found violating government orders will be sentenced under sections 68, 140 and 188 of the act.

The PTA has requested people to not share such news without verifying it first. “Stay safe and keep others safe too,” it added.

The actual National Disaster Management Act led to the creation of federal and provincial disaster management authorities in the country.

