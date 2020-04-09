Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No lights, gatherings: Sindh marks Shab-e-Barat at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Govt, ulema had asked people to stay home

Sindh marked Shab-e-Barat at home Wednesday night on the appeal of the government.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued separate video statements in which they appealed to people to stay home. CM Shah asked people to pray for forgiveness and that the world is rid of the coronavirus.

Sindh and the rest of the country is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has already infected over 4,000 people in the country and claimed 60 lives.

The ulema had also asked people to stay home on Shab-e-Barat, a night typically marked by visiting mosques and graveyards.

But the government had shut down mosques and restricted access to graveyards in an attempt to keep people home. Some mosques had lights strung up but few were as decorated as they have been on past Shab-e-Barats.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Qibla Ayaz and religious scholar Tahir Ashrafi both asked people to listen to the government's guidelines and not come out. Instead, pray for Pakistan's health, they urged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shab-e-Barat Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.