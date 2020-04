Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has banned the use of government funds for iftaar parties.

This ban applies to ministers, secretaries and other government officials.

He said they must strictly follow this discipline policy. We must save every penny to fight the coronavirus, said Buzdar.

The money will be spent on combatting the virus.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 11,000-mark and appeals are being made for donations to government coronavirus relief funds.