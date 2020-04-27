No dates, baisan available in Peshawar utility stores

Peshawar’s utility stores are out of baisan and dates – two essential items during Ramazan.

The products are unavailable despite the government’s announcement of a relief package which included provision of essential food item to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are left with no choice but to purchase the products from regular grocery stores at higher prices.

Shopkeepers say they are not given supply for two days at a time.

“Supply should be consistent. The government should give the products in large quantities,” said an employee of one utility store.

The shopkeepers say that the prices set for sugar, dates and baisan are much lower in utility stores as compared to the market, which is why they run out faster.

A manager of a utility store said their racks for these products empty out within two to three hours of getting stocked.