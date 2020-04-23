No chance of Ramazan moon being sighted Thursday: Fawad Chaudhry

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be meeting today (Thursday) to sight the Ramazan moon but Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry says there’s no chance of that happening.

This is the first time a member of the ministry will be present for the moon sighting and has been included in the committee.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department refused to comment on whether the moon can be seen but Chaudhry said if people want to start Ramazan with Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan it is their wish but don’t talk about the moon being sighted in Pakistan.

The committee, headed by Mufti Muneebur Rehman, will be meeting in Karachi with its divisional chapters meeting in the provincial capitals to see if they can sight the moon.

According to the science ministry, the moon will only be 12 hours old at sunset today and will not be visible.

Last year, Chaudhry’s ministry developed a lunar calendar to predict when the moon will be sighted. He caused a stir after saying that Pakistan’s future should not be left to maulvis (clerics).