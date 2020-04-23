Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No chance of Ramazan moon being sighted Thursday: Fawad Chaudhry

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No chance of Ramazan moon being sighted Thursday: Fawad Chaudhry

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be meeting today (Thursday) to sight the Ramazan moon but Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry says there’s no chance of that happening.

This is the first time a member of the ministry will be present for the moon sighting and has been included in the committee.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department refused to comment on whether the moon can be seen but Chaudhry said if people want to start Ramazan with Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan it is their wish but don’t talk about the moon being sighted in Pakistan.

The committee, headed by Mufti Muneebur Rehman, will be meeting in Karachi with its divisional chapters meeting in the provincial capitals to see if they can sight the moon.

According to the science ministry, the moon will only be 12 hours old at sunset today and will not be visible.

Last year, Chaudhry’s ministry developed a lunar calendar to predict when the moon will be sighted. He caused a stir after saying that Pakistan’s future should not be left to maulvis (clerics).

FaceBook WhatsApp
fawad chaudhry ramazan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.