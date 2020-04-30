No Ahmadi appointed to minority commission, says religion minister

No member of the Ahmadiyya community has been appointed to the minority commission, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri clarified on Thursday.

He said no member of any sect will be included till they accept the Constitution. Qadri was responding to news that the Cabinet has decided to include an Ahmadi representative as a non-Muslim member in the commission. Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in 1974.

Pakistan’s Constitution is supreme and the government won’t allow any unlawful appointment to occur, he added.

“We strongly believe in the finality of the prophethood and will never compromise on it,” Qadri said.

On February 20, the Supreme Court had ordered the government to form a national council to protect the rights and places of worship of minorities.