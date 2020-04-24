Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nine killed, 31 injured in Balochistan accidents

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Nine killed, 31 injured in Balochistan accidents

File photo

At least nine people lost their lives and 31 were injured in different accidents across Balochistan on Friday.

In Khuzdar district, five of a family were killed and 12 others injured after their car collided with a speeding truck on main RCD Road. They were on their way to Karachi from Pishin.

In Sibbi district, one person died and 12 others were injured after an accident between a car and motorcycle.

Two people lost their lives and six were injured after their car turned turtle in Washuk district.

In another accident between a car and motorcycle, one person was killed in Pishin district.

In Sibbi, a girl was injured after a dog bit her.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.