Nine killed, 31 injured in Balochistan accidents

At least nine people lost their lives and 31 were injured in different accidents across Balochistan on Friday.

In Khuzdar district, five of a family were killed and 12 others injured after their car collided with a speeding truck on main RCD Road. They were on their way to Karachi from Pishin.

In Sibbi district, one person died and 12 others were injured after an accident between a car and motorcycle.

Two people lost their lives and six were injured after their car turned turtle in Washuk district.

In another accident between a car and motorcycle, one person was killed in Pishin district.

In Sibbi, a girl was injured after a dog bit her.