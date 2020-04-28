Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Nine coronavirus patients flee from Ghotki’s quarantine centre

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nine coronavirus patients flee from Ghotki’s quarantine centre

Photo: Online

Nine coronavirus patients fled from a quarantine centre in Ghotki on April 23, the police said.

According to the health department, the men hailed from Dera Ghazi Khan, Tank and Waziristan. After they left, most of the residents in the area have been sent into isolation.

“They had come back from a Tableegi Jamat ijtema with 111 other people,” a health official said. “When a team of doctors went to test them, they found nine people missing there.”

Following the incident Ghotki’s senior superintendent of police dismissed eight police officers stationed there for not performing their duties properly. He also ordered to quarter-guard them.

On Monday (April 27), 53 people among these had tested negative for the virus and were sent back to their hometowns.

coronavirus ghotki
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Ghotki, coronavirus, tableegi jamat, members, fled, quarantine, SSP, hometown, Tank, DG Khan, Waziristan, doctors, tests
 
