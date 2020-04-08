Nigerian man arrested for defrauding people in Islamabad

A Nigerian national was arrested on Wednesday for defrauding people in a fake coronavirus fund scheme in Islamabad, according to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The suspect approached people on social media platforms such as Facebook and then became friends with them. “He then took their account numbers and took money out of that,” FIA spokesperson said.

He tricked residents by telling them that he will send them funds for the coronavirus, the spokesperson added.

A case has been registered under the cybercrime law and further investigations are under way.