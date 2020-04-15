‘Next two weeks of Sindh’s lockdown will be more intense’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has once again appealed to the public to adhere to the restrictions during the lockdown that he says will be stricter than before.

“The lockdown will be more intense in the next 14 days,” CM Shah said while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the reason all provinces have agreed to increase the lockdown is because our combat with the novel coronavirus isn’t over yet.

“People should know that the danger hasn’t gone. Across Pakistan, approximately 10% results of total tests conducted have come back positive,” he said.

“If anyone thinks that the infection in Pakistan is less intense than other countries, then they are wrong.”

The federal government, with the consensus of other provinces had extended the lockdown till the end of April, but allowed resumption of certain businesses. The Sindh CM explained that certain industries were exempted from the lockdown after a calculated analysis.

He added that these companies will provide transport to their employees and the vehicles used for this purpose will be filled only one third so that a social distancing can be maintained.

According to Shah, as of Wednesday, 1,668 known coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh and 41 deaths. The mortality rate in Sindh is 2.4%.

He said 133 people recovered from the virus while six patients have died in the last 24 hours.

He said a stigma about the coronavirus is developing in the country, due to which at least 15 to 20 more people could have died of it, but we don’t have them on record because many families are burying their dead without informing the authorities.

Speaking about the Tablighi Jamaat members, many of whom many have tested positive for the virus, Shah said around 5,000 are being kept in isolation in Sindh and they’ll be sent home after a week once their tests are conducted.

“Those Jamaat members who test negative will be sent back to their homes and their respective deputy commissioners will be provided their whereabouts so they could keep an eye on them.”

As for the foreigners who were part of the Jamaat, they could collect their passports from the Raiwind Markaz.

Protecting identities of the patients

The chief minister regretted that many organisations were revealing names of their employees who have contracted the virus.

“I believe this is inhumane,” he said. “If a high-ranking official tests positive, their identities are being hidden but same is not the case for low-grade officials.”

Without giving any names, Shah said some provinces had recommended the prime minister allow hairdressers, electricians and plumbers to resume work, but their demand was ruled out because the nature of their work makes it difficult to manage social distancing.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for calmly listening to his suggestions in meetings held to curb the coronavirus spread.

About comments of top clerics regarding holding congregational prayers at mosque during Ramazan, he said the provincial government will address their reservations and the PM will talk to them as well.

He urged people to pray during the holy month for the the virus to end, adding that he doesn’t see a cure for it anytime soon. Since the elderly are most at risk, the Sindh CM asked people to avoid meeting them. “By not meeting them, you’ll be saving their lives,” he said. “They are vulnerable to the virus which you might have brought back home from outside.”

He said the medical experts with whom he has been meeting since the first case was reported in Sindh expected the country-wide death toll to reach 190 to 200.

The chief minister promised that he’s all ears to the reservations of every business sector and seeks their coordination in these difficult times.