Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Next few weeks ‘critical’ for Pakistan, says Dr Zafar Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Next few weeks ‘critical’ for Pakistan, says Dr Zafar Mirza

The coming three to four weeks are critical for Pakistan, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

In the last 24 hours, we have received the highest number of deaths in Pakistan because of COVID, he said in a press conference Wednesday evening. He said 17 people had died.

He spoke about infection prevention and control. “This is a critical and ignored area,” he said.

This neglect is why the spread of communicable diseases is high in Pakistan, Dr Mirza said, adding that there are several areas of prevention that are in our control, but we choose to not invest in them and let diseases spread.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.