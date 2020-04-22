Next few weeks ‘critical’ for Pakistan, says Dr Zafar Mirza

The coming three to four weeks are critical for Pakistan, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

In the last 24 hours, we have received the highest number of deaths in Pakistan because of COVID, he said in a press conference Wednesday evening. He said 17 people had died.

He spoke about infection prevention and control. “This is a critical and ignored area,” he said.

This neglect is why the spread of communicable diseases is high in Pakistan, Dr Mirza said, adding that there are several areas of prevention that are in our control, but we choose to not invest in them and let diseases spread.