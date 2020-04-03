New startups to boom after coronavirus pandemic ends: life coach

Whenever any economic crisis hits and disrupts businesses globally, the time after that is the best for new startups to flourish, believes success coach and educationist Qasim Ali Shah.

Shah appeared on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday to speak about the opportunities the coronavirus pandemic will bring in contrast to its devastation.

He believes that once the pandemic ends, that will be the best time for young people, especially Pakistan’s, to become entrepreneurs.

“It will be time to introduce new businesses,” he said. “In the future, physical markets will not be needed much.”

He advised the youth to go into the Artificial Intelligence industry, a business sector Shah says will only boom.

Handing out degrees with just marks printed on them is useless, Shah added.

The success coach said skills and capabilities of individuals can never be measured and that is why even when downsizing, companies never fire employees who are vital to the running of the company’s affairs.