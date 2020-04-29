Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

New NAB law takes away chairperson’s arrest powers

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: Online

An amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance has taken away the powers of the bureau chairperson to issue arrest warrants for suspects in corruption cases and investigate them for 90 days.

NAB is now required to submit a reference first after which the relevant court will order any arrests.

The law ministry sent the amended ordinance to PM Imran Khan on Wednesday.

The bureau has also been restricted from investigating any allegations they received as anonymous tip-offs, those that do not involve public money and in which less than Rs500 million has been embezzled. This means that PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur may be provided relief in the cases against them.

NAB has been barred from filing any reference or conducting any inquiry into closed transactions after a lapse of five years from the date of transaction.

If any suspect is summoned by NAB, that person has the right to take their lawyer with them to the bureau’s office. “If a person under investigation for an offence under this ordinance is called to provide information, the person shall be informed that he is an accused person, and is entitled to have an advocate present during any interrogation,” the new ordinance says.

Public office holders who voluntarily come forward and offer to return the assets or embezzled funds will cease to hold public office for five years.

In disproportionate assets case, the “valuation of immovable properties for the purposes of assessing as to whether a holder of public office has assets disproportionate to their known sources of income shall be reckoned either according to the actual price shown on the relevant titled documents or the applicable rate prescribed by the District Collector of the FBR, whichever is higher,” the law says. “No evidence contrary to the latter shall be admissible.”

NAB officers, on the other hand, have been restricted from making “any statement in public of to the media regarding persons involved in any inquiry or investigation conducted by NAB until a reference has been filed.” Officers who violate this law will be punished with a maximum of one year in jail and a minimum of one month. A fine of Rs100,000 will also be imposed.

Those who have been in NAB custody can also file a complaint against any NAB officer for “physical torture or harassment”.

