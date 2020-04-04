Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Need help from well-off people to feed the poor: Bilawal

Photo: FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that they need assistance from well-off individuals to provide rations to poor people in Sindh.

Bilawal made the appeal in a video message on the death anniversary of party founder and ex-premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said some difficult decisions were being taken in the country to protect the masses.

“The Sindh government is trying to provide ration to every deserving person,” the PPP chairman said.

“This is the time for all of us to put our differences aside and jointly fight this pandemic.”

This would not be possible without helping each other, he added.

