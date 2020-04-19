NDMA sends 150,000 masks, other medical equipment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The National Disaster Management Authority has sent another batch of medical equipment for doctors and paramedical staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the authority’s spokesperson, 150,000 surgical masks, 4,171 N-95 masks, 30,000 protective suits, 13,700 gloves and 400 shoes have been dispatched to the province.

The batch includes 21,487 surgical caps, 16,322 shoe covers and numerous other medical equipment for paramedics. Face shields, thermal guns and goggles are also a part of the batch.

The NDMA will be dispatching these supplies to other provinces within the next 48 hours.

The government has stressed on the protection of doctors in the frontline fighting coronavirus across the country. So far, more than 8,000 people have been affected by the deadly disease.