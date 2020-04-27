NBP’s Customs House branch shuts after employees test coronavirus positive

Three employees of the National Bank of Pakistan’s Custom House branch tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. Following the revelation, the branch has been shut down temporarily.

According to a notification issued by the bank, the branch will be closed from April 27 and COVID-19 tests of all of its employees have been conducted. Their reports are expected to come out by Tuesday [April 28].

Due to the shut down, people paying Customs tax and duties have expressed the difficulties they will have to face while conducting transactions.

Transactions and payments regarding all trade through the sea in Karachi is carried out through this branch.

On the other hand, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Vice President Khurram Aijaz said that the branch had not been following precautionary measures against the deadly pandemic.

“FPCCI had warned the bank earlier but it did not follow the rules of social distancing and other SOPs issued by the government,” he said.

Aijaz pointed that a letter had also been written to the bank previously to allot other branches for transactions relating to the Customs department but there was no response.