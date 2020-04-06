Nathia Gali monkeys forage for food amid COVID-19 lockdown

Monkeys in Natha Gali have been left starving ever since the government imposed a lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Monkeys are mostly fed by tourists visiting Nathia Gali, said a representative of the Galiyat Development Authority. Now, that tourists have been stopped from visiting, it has created a big problem for these monkeys, he added

On Monday, the GDA along with Al-Khidmat Foundation gave food to the monkeys. They were given juice, bread and biscuits.

Malik Sardar, who works for the GDA, appealed to the people to give them leftover food so they can feed it to the hungry monkeys.

Thinking about animals is just as important during the lockdown, said a person working for the Al-Khidmat Foundation.