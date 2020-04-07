Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
NAB withdraws arrest warrant against JUI-F leader Akram Durrani

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
NAB withdraws arrest warrant against JUI-F leader Akram Durrani

File photo

NAB has announced the withdrawal of arrest warrant against JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is being investigated in multiple corruption references.

The bureau issued the warrant on December 18.

Durrani is being investigated in the bulletproof car, housing ministry appointments, assets beyond known sources of income and appointment of a director cases.

On Tuesday, NAB said it will retract the warrant against Durrani because it has decided to change the inquiry officer investigating the case.

It said the matter against Durrani did not meet the “standard and threshold” of NAB for an investigation , therefore, it was appropriate to hand over the case to a senior officer.

The new officer has been tasked with starting a fresh investigation into the matter.

The bureau has asked the Islamabad High Court to dispose of its petition for the warrant.

Akram Durrani NAB
 
