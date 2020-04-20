Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
NAB to investigate sugar, wheat shortages

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB has decided to initiate an investigation into the recent wheat and sugar shortages.

The bureau’s legal team is going to look into the matter, after which an impartial investigation will be conducted, according to sources within NAB.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an investigation into the shortage and the report submitted to him had the names of PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar among others as major beneficiaries of government subsidies.

NAB says it will investigate the case further and punish those responsible. The NAB chairman has ordered the investigation team to gather all documents related to the case.

