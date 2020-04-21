NAB starts investigating Pakistan’s flour, sugar crises

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to launch an investigation into the country’s flour and sugar crises.

The approval for the investigation was granted during a meeting of the bureau’s executive board on Tuesday.

All aspects of the flour and sugar crises will be investigated, the bureau said in a statement. “We are working towards making Pakistan free of corruption”.

An FIA report named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report, which was issued on April 5, was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NAB also said that an inquiry will also be launched into the River Garden Housing Society and corruption in the Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

The bureau has also decided to close the inquiry against former attorney general Malik Qayyum among others on the basis of a lack of evidence.