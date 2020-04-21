Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB starts investigating Pakistan’s flour, sugar crises

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB starts investigating Pakistan’s flour, sugar crises

Photo: Online

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to launch an investigation into the country’s flour and sugar crises.

The approval for the investigation was granted during a meeting of the bureau’s executive board on Tuesday.

All aspects of the flour and sugar crises will be investigated, the bureau said in a statement. “We are working towards making Pakistan free of corruption”.

An FIA report named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

The 32-page report, which was issued on April 5, was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NAB also said that an inquiry will also be launched into the River Garden Housing Society and corruption in the Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

The bureau has also decided to close the inquiry against former attorney general Malik Qayyum among others on the basis of a lack of evidence.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB sugar crisis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.