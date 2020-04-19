NAB tells Shehbaz to appear before it on April 22

The National Accountability Bureau has rejected PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s request of exemption from appearing before the accountability watchdog on April 22.

On April 17, Sharif wrote a letter to NAB and said he is 69 years old and a cancer survivor, and requested NAB to extend his date of appearance.

NAB, however, rejected his request and asked him to appear before it on April 22. The accountability watchdog said it will assure that precautionary measures are taken when Shehbaz arrives at the office.

It said that the investigation against Sharif in an assets-beyond-known-income case has entered the final stages and it needs some answers from him.