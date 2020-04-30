Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

NAB issues arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB issues arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif

File photo

NAB has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif in a case of giving illegal concessions on plots in 1986.

Nawaz is accused of using his powers as Punjab chief minister in 1986 giving concessions to Jang Group and Geo TV owner Mir Shakilur Rehman on 54 plots in Lahore’s Johar Town.

The bureau has also filed a petition in an accountability court to declare Nawaz an absconder in the case.

In a statement, NAB said it has summoned the former prime minister multiple times but he hasn’t turned up even once to record his statements.

The PML-N founder in currently in London.

