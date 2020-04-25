Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB files reference against Balochistan Revenue Authority officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB files reference against Balochistan Revenue Authority officials

Photo: Online

NAB has filed reference against the former Gwadar deputy tehsildar and other officials of the Balochistan Revenue Authority in a Quetta accountability court for tampering with the department’s records.

In the reference, NAB says it has concluded its investigation into the matter and found the officials guilty of causing a loss of more than Rs110 million to the national exchequer and gaining personal benefits by changing the revenue department’s records.

The officials are accused of illegally selling four acres of land in Gwadar and hiding it by modifying the documents.

The investigation, the bureau’s Balochistan chapter says, was conducted under the supervision of NAB Balochistan Director-General Farmanullah Khan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
NAB files reference against Balochistan Revenue Authority officials,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.