NAB files reference against Balochistan Revenue Authority officials,

NAB has filed reference against the former Gwadar deputy tehsildar and other officials of the Balochistan Revenue Authority in a Quetta accountability court for tampering with the department’s records.

In the reference, NAB says it has concluded its investigation into the matter and found the officials guilty of causing a loss of more than Rs110 million to the national exchequer and gaining personal benefits by changing the revenue department’s records.

The officials are accused of illegally selling four acres of land in Gwadar and hiding it by modifying the documents.

The investigation, the bureau’s Balochistan chapter says, was conducted under the supervision of NAB Balochistan Director-General Farmanullah Khan.