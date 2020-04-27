NAB fails to submit Anwar Majeed’s medical reports in court

The Islamabad High Court expressed its anger at NAB over its failure to submit Omni Group head Anwar Majeed’s medical reports on Monday.

Justice Aamer Farooq said that the instructions were given on March 31 yet the reports haven’t been submitted. “NAB just has to submit his reports, you don’t have to check him yourself,” he remarked.

The court was hearing a plea asking for an extension in Majeed’s bail.

The investigating officer told the court that the reports are in Karachi and they haven’t been able to access them as flight operations are suspended.

The court told NAB to submit reports at the next hearing on May 4.

Majeed was arrested on August 15, 2018 and was first remanded into police custody and then judicial custody. The petition for his bail says that before his arrest, Majeed was abroad and “looking forward to his medical treatment involving the replacement of aortic values”. He returned to the country on the Supreme Court’s orders and was then arrested by the FIA.

He was later shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi after he experienced “shortness of breath, giddiness and extreme discomfort in his chest”.

The court approved his bail petition on March 27 because of the coronavirus fears.