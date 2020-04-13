Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB challenges Aijaz Haroon’s bail in fake accounts case

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
NAB challenges Aijaz Haroon’s bail in fake accounts case

NAB office in Islamabad. Photo: Online

The National Accountability Bureau has challenged the bail of former PIA MD Aijaz Haroon in the fake accounts case.

The bureau has said that the Islamabad High Court’s February 13 verdict approving Haroon’s bail should be declared null and void.

Haroon has been accused of misusing his authority while serving as secretary of the Overseas Cooperative Housing Society (Kidney Hill). NAB has said that Haroon allotted the land illegally, and received its payment via fake bank accounts, earning Rs144.2 million through the transaction.

He reportedly sold the plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed, the CEO of the Omni Group, who then utilised funds from two fake bank accounts, A-One International and Lucky International, for their payment.

Haroon served as a secretary of the society from 1998 to 2008 and then was appointed chairperson in 2008.

He was arrested on November 21, 2019 and NAB was given his physical remand from November 25 to December 11, after which he was sent on judicial remand.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.