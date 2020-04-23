NAB approves new inquiries against Sindh additional secretary, police

The National Accountability Bureau has ordered six new inquiries during a meeting of the executive board on Thursday. This is its second meeting in three days.

An inquiry has been launched against the officers of the Port Qasim Authority, Sindh additional secretary, police authorities and former highway chief engineer Manzoor Shah among others.

The bureau has decided to close the inquiry against PML-N Senator Raheela Magsi. The inquiry against the Customs department will be forwarded to the Federal Board of Revenue.

On April 21, the bureau decided to launch an investigation into the country’s flour and sugar crises. An FIA report named PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s cousin and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.