NA Speaker Asad Qaisar tests positive for coronavirus

Asad Qaisar, the national assembly speaker, has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, he confirmed in a tweet.

“I have placed myself in quarantine at home,” Qaisar said, requesting the people to adopt precautionary measures against the virus.

On April 27, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also diagnosed with the virus.

In March, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the virus. However, he recovered after a week.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s special assistant for local bodies Kamran Bangash and MNA Munir Orakzai from Kurram district have also tested positive for virus a few days ago.

The virus has killed 355 people and the total number of known cases in Pakistan has reached 15,954.