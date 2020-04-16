Muzaffargarh shopkeeper arrested for taking Rs1,000 from Ehsaas programme recipients

A retailer in Muzaffargarh was arrested on Thursday for charging Rs1,000 from each women who was supposed to be given Rs12,000 under the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The police say the shopkeeper also called all the women to his residence in Shah Jamal to distribute the cash instead of giving it to them at a help centre.

A case was registered against the suspect on the complaint of the women.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, so far, seven people have been booked across the province for defrauding and illegally deducting money from people under the government’s cash scheme.

The programme has been initiated to provide financial support to people affected by the lockdown.