Muzaffargarh man dies by suicide after family starves during lockdown

A man in Muzaffargarh died by suicide on Monday after he and his family starved for days due to the country-wide lockdown, according to the police.

The deceased worked at a laboratory in Kot Addu. The facility was closed once the lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus and the man lost his job.

The family reportedly did not get any rations from any NGO or the government’s relief schemes.

The police have moved the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, but the deceased’s family don’t want the matter to be investigated.

They’ve asked the police not to conduct the autopsy.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Approach Umang, a Lahore-based mental health helpline.

Call +92317 4288665

• You can also get in touch with OpenCounseling, a free telephone counseling hotline. Call 042-35761999

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.