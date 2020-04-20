Muzaffargarh groom, relatives arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown

A groom and his relatives were arrested on Monday for violating the coronavirus lockdown and Section 144 imposed by the government in Muzaffargarh.

According to the police, the wedding was taking place in Sanawan’s Pitti Sultan Mehmood. They conducted a raid after receiving a tip-off.

The groom, identified as Muzammil, had gathered a large number of people there, an officer said. “For violating the government’s orders, we have arrested the groom and nine of his relatives,” he added.

A case has been registered and they will appear before a court soon.