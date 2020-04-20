Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Muzaffargarh groom, relatives arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Muzaffargarh groom, relatives arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown

Photo: Shairaz Bashir

A groom and his relatives were arrested on Monday for violating the coronavirus lockdown and Section 144 imposed by the government in Muzaffargarh.

According to the police, the wedding was taking place in Sanawan’s Pitti Sultan Mehmood. They conducted a raid after receiving a tip-off.

The groom, identified as Muzammil, had gathered a large number of people there, an officer said. “For violating the government’s orders, we have arrested the groom and nine of his relatives,” he added.

A case has been registered and they will appear before a court soon.

FaceBook WhatsApp
muzaffargarh wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Muzaffargarh, groom, wedding, relatives, case, court, police, Section 144, lockdown, coronavirus, govt
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.