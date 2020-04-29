Murtaza Wahab urges people to behave with law enforcers

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab has urged the masses to behave with Rangers, police and traffic sergeants.

Forty-five policemen and four Rangers personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, Wahab said in a statement. Their goal is to protect us from the pandemic, he said.

The Sindh government spokesman said a few people had behaved quite inappropriately with the police. He urged the masses to be gentle with the law enforcers.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh exceeded 5,600 on Wednesday. The virus has so far claimed 100 lives in the province.