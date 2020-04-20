Initiate coronavirus screening in your areas, Sindh CM tells DCs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that he is concerned over the rise in number of coronavirus cases in Karachi’s Central district and Lyari.

The chief minister instructed on Monday the deputy commissioners to initiate screening of people in their respective districts. The number of coronavirus patients in the province is increasing and we have to control it, he said.

The virus has killed 61 people in Sindh and the number of known cases in the province stands at 2,544, according to the Sindh health department.

The chief minister said that all the divisional and deputy commissioners have to support the government in containing the spread of the virus.