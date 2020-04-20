Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Initiate coronavirus screening in your areas, Sindh CM tells DCs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Initiate coronavirus screening in your areas, Sindh CM tells DCs

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that he is concerned over the rise in number of coronavirus cases in Karachi’s Central district and Lyari.

The chief minister instructed on Monday the deputy commissioners to initiate screening of people in their respective districts. The number of coronavirus patients in the province is increasing and we have to control it, he said.

The virus has killed 61 people in Sindh and the number of known cases in the province stands at 2,544, according to the Sindh health department.

The chief minister said that all the divisional and deputy commissioners have to support the government in containing the spread of the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Screening
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.