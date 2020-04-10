Multan woman killed in mob at Ehsaas Programme money distribution

A woman was killed and 20 injured after a mob broke out during the distribution of money by the Ehsaas Programme in Multan’s Qasimpur Colony on Friday.

Hundreds of women had gathered at MA Jinnah School to collect money distributed by the government to lower-income groups across the country.

Due to mismanagement, a mob broke out in the crowd. A rescue team was immediately called and the injured people were shifted to a hospital.

According to witnesses, rules of social distancing were violated at the site. Following the incident, the police has been stationed outside the school and more officers have been called in.

The Ehsaas programme is being run by the federal government. It will give Rs12,000 to deserving families who don’t have any source of income because of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.