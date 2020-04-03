Multan residents to send rations to PTI leaders in protest

Residents of Multan have found a very unusual way to protest against two PTI politicians elected from their constituencies.

The residents of constituencies PP-216 and NA-155 have printed numerous banners, asking people to donate money to send rations to residences of MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and MNA Malik Aamir Dogar.

They are complaining that their elected representatives are not responding to their calls for help despite a countrywide lockdown due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

They say that their representatives are not supporting them when their businesses are taking a serious hit nor are they sending rations to the needy.