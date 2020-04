MQM MNA Aminul Haque took oath on Wednesday as a member of the federal cabinet.

The oath was administered to him by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Haque has been given the portfolio of federal IT minister after former minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stepped down. Siddiqui is the convener of the MQM and stepped down after he said he said he was not able to serve on his post.

At the time of his resignation, he said there were no rifts between the MQM and PTI coalition.