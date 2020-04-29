Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

MPA Abdul Rasheed’s eight family members test COVID-19 positive

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
MPA Abdul Rasheed’s eight family members test COVID-19 positive

Photo: Syed Abdul Rasheed/ Facebook

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed’s three daughters, wife and mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Rasheed, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, had tested positive for the deadly virus a week earlier after which he had gone into self-isolation.

Eight of his family members also tested positive. Reports of 21 other family members are still awaited.

Rasheed had been working in Lyari to provide relief to the poor people living there. He was elected from PS-108, which comprises multiple areas of Lyari Town, in the 2018 General Election.

The deadly virus has spiked in Sindh as more than 5,600 people have contracted it in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus MPA Abdul Rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Abdul Rasheed, coronavirus, COVID-19, family members, Lyari, Sindh Assembly, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.