MPA Abdul Rasheed’s eight family members test COVID-19 positive

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed’s three daughters, wife and mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Rasheed, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, had tested positive for the deadly virus a week earlier after which he had gone into self-isolation.

Eight of his family members also tested positive. Reports of 21 other family members are still awaited.

Rasheed had been working in Lyari to provide relief to the poor people living there. He was elected from PS-108, which comprises multiple areas of Lyari Town, in the 2018 General Election.

The deadly virus has spiked in Sindh as more than 5,600 people have contracted it in the province.