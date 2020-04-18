More COVID-19 cases expected to be reported in May: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan expects the novel coronavirus to get severe by mid of May and that is when, he says, medical facilities across the country will come under tremendous pressure.

“From May 15 to 25, hospitals will be under pressure as more COVID-19 cases are likely to be reported by then,” he said while addressing a meeting with senior government officials at PM house on Saturday.

Khan began his address with a congratulatory message to the people. “I want to announce a piece of good news because the coronavirus cases we had projected to reach this time around were 50,000,” he said. As of Saturday, 7,633 known cases were reported across the country.

The prime minister said the cases are expected to spike in May, but that too can be delayed or possibly averted if people take precautionary measures.

Speaking about the lockdown, the PM urged the police not to treat people harshly. He said he had seen a few clips on social media where some policemen were seen beating people with sticks.

“People are only going to stay at home if they understand the importance of the lockdown,” he said, adding that artists, journalists, ulemas and other famous personalities should step up to spread awareness.

He also explained his decision to resume the construction industry’s operations. Almost 100% labourers in the UK and US are registered so once they file for unemployment, the government sends them money, however, such is not the case in Pakistan.

“We reopened the [construction] industry because we cannot reach to all of our workers, even through our Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme,” he said. “As Pakistan’s prime minister, I’m more scared for our lower class than the coronavirus.”

As for the hoarders and smugglers, PM Khan said the government will draft a bill that will ensure their strict punishment.