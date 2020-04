A milk shop in Quetta was sealed on Tuesday for violating the government’s orders of a lockdown and two children were locked inside.

The Kacchii district administration sealed a milk shop in the area for remaining open despite government orders to shut down all businesses.

The two children minding the shop argued that milk shops had permission to stay open despite the lockdown.

The staff then sealed the shop with the children in it. People had to break the lock to get the children out.