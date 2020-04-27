Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Media houses asked to ensure protection of employees covering coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Media houses asked to ensure protection of employees covering coronavirus

Photo: Online

The Islamabad district magistrate has issued an advisory for media houses to take steps for the protection of its employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat shared the advisory on twitter Monday night. He said it is for the protection of media persons working in hazardous conditions and are profoundly neglected. 

“They must be provided with appropriate protection gear. We have provided some support to the reporters but more is required,” he wrote on Twitter.

The advisory asked the management of all media houses and channels to ensure that all staff, including field reporters strictly adhere to the SOPs issued from time to time about COVID19. 

Protection kits, gloves and face masks should be worn while working in the field, offices and studios, the advisory says.

coronavirus Islamabad media
 
