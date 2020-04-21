Man, wife die after being electrocuted in Multan

A man and his wife died after being electrocuted in Multan’s Pul Barara on Tuesday.

According to their neighbours, the man was fixing a wire attached to the electric meter outside his house when he was electrocuted. His wife came out to help him but was electrocuted as well.

The couple died on the spot. They have left behind four children.

Relatives of the deceased have complained that the government has left the children to fend for themselves. They have demanded welfare for the orphaned children.